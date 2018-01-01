Welcome to Mar Chiquita
A humble and windy little gem, the village of Mar Chiquita is home to Albúfera Mar Chiquita, a 35km-long lagoon with an impressive range of wildlife. The word albúfera comes from the Arabic phrase al-buhayra, or 'the small sea' – which is, of course, also the meaning of the name 'Mar Chiquita.' Fed by creeks from the Sierras de Tandil and sheltered by a chain of sand dunes, the lagoon alternately drains into the ocean or absorbs seawater, depending on the tides. This creates a uniquely biodiverse ecosystem, and is the only lagoon of its kind in Argentina.
It's a paradise for bird watchers, with over 220 feathered species, 86 of which are migratory, including flamingos. Fishermen love it too, thanks to over 55 fish species. You can rent kayaks at the mouth of the lagoon. The nearby beach is also popular for windsurfing, kiteboarding or just hanging out for a while.