Welcome to Mar Chiquita

A humble and windy little gem, the village of Mar Chiquita is home to Albúfera Mar Chiquita, a 35km-long lagoon with an impressive range of wildlife. The word albúfera comes from the Arabic phrase al-buhayra, or 'the small sea' – which is, of course, also the meaning of the name 'Mar Chiquita.' Fed by creeks from the Sierras de Tandil and sheltered by a chain of sand dunes, the lagoon alternately drains into the ocean or absorbs seawater, depending on the tides. This creates a uniquely biodiverse ecosystem, and is the only lagoon of its kind in Argentina.

