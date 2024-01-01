Chiremba Balancing Rocks

Harare

Balancing rocks can be found in many places in Zimbabwe, but these are probably the most famous. They're located 13km southeast of Harare, off Chiremba Rd. It's run by the National Monuments of Zimbabwe, so admission is a bit pricey, especially considering it's currently a bit neglected and overgrown.

