Balancing rocks can be found in many places in Zimbabwe, but these are probably the most famous. They're located 13km southeast of Harare, off Chiremba Rd. It's run by the National Monuments of Zimbabwe, so admission is a bit pricey, especially considering it's currently a bit neglected and overgrown.
Chiremba Balancing Rocks
Harare
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.82 MILES
The grandiose obelisk of Heroes' Acre, overlooking the town, is straight out of Pyongyang, yet lies just 7km from Harare. Designed with the assistance of…
6.62 MILES
In the southeast corner of Harare Gardens, this lovely gallery has multiple spaces exhibiting a mix of contemporary local, African and international…
6.27 MILES
A must for contemporary art lovers is this gallery inside the charming colonial house of eminent Rhodesian painter Robert Paul (1906–79). It showcases…
Mukuvisi Woodlands Environmental Centre
4.24 MILES
Only 7km from the city, most of the 265 hectares here are natural msasa parkland where zebras, giraffes and antelope species roam free. View from the…
Lake Chivero Recreational Park
23.88 MILES
Only 32km from the capital, Lake Chivero is one of the best places in Zimbabwe to spot rhinos in the wild. Run by the national parks, it's home to several…
12.26 MILES
Part winery, part game reserve, part polo field, part boutique lodge: Bushman Rock has a number of faces to it. The vineyard was established in the 1930s…
7.63 MILES
If you thought Harare couldn't get any more relaxed, you clearly haven't visited its botanical gardens. Spread over 68 hectares, it's an extremely…
7.45 MILES
Founded in 1935, this building is the repository for the history of Rhodesia and modern Zimbabwe. It's worth a visit to see artefacts, photos, accounts of…
