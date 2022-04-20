For scenery, variety and density of animals, South Luangwa is the best park in Zambia and one of the most majestic in Africa. Impalas, pukus, waterbucks,…
Zambia, Malawi & Mozambique
Zambia's wildlife and waterfalls, Malawi's lake and mountains, Mozambique's islands and beaches. Each country has its own personality. Focus on exploring one, or sample a bit of all three.
Wildlife
Zambia's wildlife-filled plains are legendary, from South Luangwa National Park in the southeast to Kafue National Park in the west. With their remoteness, species diversity and fine network of camps, the country's protected areas offer outstanding wildlife watching for those willing to meet the challenge of getting there and around. While Mozambique and Malawi aren't typically "Big Five" destinations, they also offer wildlife watching. Highlights include Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park, which is also a prime birding destination, and Malawi's Liwonde National Park, with its hippos and crocs.
Landscapes
Astoundingly diverse and beautiful landscapes captivate visitors at every turn. A highlight is Zambia's thundering Victoria Falls, one of the continent's iconic images and a Unesco World Heritage Site. Whether you raft the rapids or stand on the spray-misted sidelines, the wildness, power and magnificence of the falls are unforgettable. Along the coast, the azure waters surrounding the islands of Mozambique's Bazaruto and Quirimbas Archipelagos are mesmerizing. Inland, marvel at the mist-covered peaks of Mt Mulanje in Malawi and the vast tracts of bush bordering the Zambezi River in southern Zambia.
Beaches
Mozambique's coastline is one of Africa's longest and most alluring, from the windswept dunes of Ponta d'Ouro to the languid archipelagos and palm-fringed beaches of the far north. There are countless islands, including magical Mozambique Island and enchanting Ibo. The country's history and culture are tied to the sea, and most visitors spend their time along the coast, traveling from one beach or island to the next. Inland, the golden sands of Lake Malawi, with their backdrop of lush mountains rising up from the lakeshore, are a fixture in Southern African travel itineraries.
Cultures
Wherever you go, immerse yourself in the everyday beauty, realities and vibrancy of Southern African life and take advantage of opportunities for community-based tourism. In English-speaking Zambia and Malawi, local culture is often readily accessible, and both countries offer a wealth of cultural-tourism activities. In Mozambique, the pulsating rhythms of marrabenta are legendary. Maputo's excellent dance and cultural scenes, complemented by local walking tours, provide a good jumping-off point for getting acquainted with this and other musical styles. Throughout, it will be encounters with Zambians, Malawians and Mozambicans that will make your visit to the region unforgettable.
Explore Zambia, Malawi & Mozambique
- South Luangwa National Park
For scenery, variety and density of animals, South Luangwa is the best park in Zambia and one of the most majestic in Africa. Impalas, pukus, waterbucks,…
- Devil's Pool
One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…
- Bazaruto National Park
This1400-sq-km park protects the five islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, plus surrounding waters. Thanks to this protected status, and to the…
- VVictoria Falls World Heritage National Monument Site
This is what you're here for: the mighty Victoria Falls! It's a part of the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, located 11km outside town before the Zambia…
- Liwonde National Park
With its lodges and safari activities, Liwonde is the closest thing Malawi has to a traditional wildlife park. Dominating the west, the Shire River…
- Majete Wildlife Reserve
Since African Parks took over management of this rugged wilderness on the western bank of the Shire River in 2003, things have really been looking up…
- CCascata
Don't worry if you haven't the time or energy to summit Mt Namúli. Equally memorable is the 8km (one way) hike to the cascata (waterfall) in the hills…
- CChissano Gallery
Works of renowned sculptor Alberto Chissano, as well as his remains, are on display in his family’s residence at the Chissano Gallery. Taxis from central…
- NNational Art Museum
Half a block west of Avenida Karl Marx, the National Art Museum has an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by Mozambique’s finest…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Zambia, Malawi & Mozambique.
See
South Luangwa National Park
For scenery, variety and density of animals, South Luangwa is the best park in Zambia and one of the most majestic in Africa. Impalas, pukus, waterbucks,…
See
Devil's Pool
One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…
See
Bazaruto National Park
This1400-sq-km park protects the five islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, plus surrounding waters. Thanks to this protected status, and to the…
See
Victoria Falls World Heritage National Monument Site
This is what you're here for: the mighty Victoria Falls! It's a part of the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, located 11km outside town before the Zambia…
See
Liwonde National Park
With its lodges and safari activities, Liwonde is the closest thing Malawi has to a traditional wildlife park. Dominating the west, the Shire River…
See
Majete Wildlife Reserve
Since African Parks took over management of this rugged wilderness on the western bank of the Shire River in 2003, things have really been looking up…
See
Cascata
Don't worry if you haven't the time or energy to summit Mt Namúli. Equally memorable is the 8km (one way) hike to the cascata (waterfall) in the hills…
See
Chissano Gallery
Works of renowned sculptor Alberto Chissano, as well as his remains, are on display in his family’s residence at the Chissano Gallery. Taxis from central…
See
National Art Museum
Half a block west of Avenida Karl Marx, the National Art Museum has an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by Mozambique’s finest…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Zambia, Malawi & Mozambique
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.