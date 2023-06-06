Shop
Sprawling, vibrant and bustling with commerce, Lilongwe feels fit to burst. It may lack Blantyre's charm, but Malawi's capital soon grows on visitors. It's worth spending a day or two here to eat at some great restaurants, ferret out the best malls and discover its hidden leafy oases. It's even got a small wildlife sanctuary at its heart.
This 1.1-sq-km wilderness area is Malawi's only sanctuary for orphaned, injured and rescued wild animals, and plays an active role in conservation. Local…
To get up close to Malawi’s movers and shakers, head to the home of the national parliament. It moved in 1994 from Zomba to the ostentatious palace of…
This marble and granite mausoleum is the final resting place of Malawi's 'president for life', Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Between four pillars bearing the…
The main market near the bus station in Old Town is a pocket of frenetic activity with all manner of things on sale: bicycle parts, live chickens,…
To experience Malawi’s economic heart, visit the public gallery overlooking the auction floors at the vast Auction Holdings warehouse. It's about 7km…
A landmark in central Lilogwe.
