This marble and granite mausoleum is the final resting place of Malawi's 'president for life', Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Between four pillars bearing the initials of his most prized principles – unity, loyalty, obedience and discipline – is a wrinkled portrait of the 'lion of Malawi'. Guides at the entrance will show you around in exchange for a small tip.

Banda ruled from 1961 to 1994 and died in 1997, aged almost 100. Construction of the mausoleum finished in 2006 at a cost of US$600,000.