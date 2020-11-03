Parliament Building

To get up close to Malawi’s movers and shakers, head to the home of the national parliament. It moved in 1994 from Zomba to the ostentatious palace of former president Banda on the outskirts of Lilongwe and now occupies this shiny new building near Capital Hill. Apply for a free guided tour by filling in a form at the gate two days beforehand (and only on weekdays).

Tours visit the offices, exterior and, when not in use, debating chamber; specify on the form if you would like to see the proceedings of parliament.