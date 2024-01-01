Tobacco Auction Floors

Lilongwe

To experience Malawi’s economic heart, visit the public gallery overlooking the auction floors at the vast Auction Holdings warehouse. It's about 7km north of the city centre, east of the main M1 road to Kasungu and Mzuzu, and best visited during the auction season (April to June). Local minibuses serve the industrial area, but a taxi is easier.

  • MALAWI - 2016/05/29: A Vervet monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus) in a tree in Liwonde National Park, Malawi. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Lilongwe Wildlife Centre

    5.26 MILES

    This 1.1-sq-km wilderness area is Malawi's only sanctuary for orphaned, injured and rescued wild animals, and plays an active role in conservation. Local…

  • Parliament Building

    Parliament Building

    4.31 MILES

    To get up close to Malawi’s movers and shakers, head to the home of the national parliament. It moved in 1994 from Zomba to the ostentatious palace of…

  • The Mausoleum to Dr Hastings Kamazu Banda, first post-colonial leader of Malawi, stands on Presidential way.

    Kamuzu Mausoleum

    4.35 MILES

    This marble and granite mausoleum is the final resting place of Malawi's 'president for life', Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Between four pillars bearing the…

  • Main Market

    Main Market

    7.07 MILES

    The main market near the bus station in Old Town is a pocket of frenetic activity with all manner of things on sale: bicycle parts, live chickens,…

