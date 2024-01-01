To experience Malawi’s economic heart, visit the public gallery overlooking the auction floors at the vast Auction Holdings warehouse. It's about 7km north of the city centre, east of the main M1 road to Kasungu and Mzuzu, and best visited during the auction season (April to June). Local minibuses serve the industrial area, but a taxi is easier.
Tobacco Auction Floors
Lilongwe
This 1.1-sq-km wilderness area is Malawi's only sanctuary for orphaned, injured and rescued wild animals, and plays an active role in conservation. Local…
To get up close to Malawi’s movers and shakers, head to the home of the national parliament. It moved in 1994 from Zomba to the ostentatious palace of…
This marble and granite mausoleum is the final resting place of Malawi's 'president for life', Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Between four pillars bearing the…
The main market near the bus station in Old Town is a pocket of frenetic activity with all manner of things on sale: bicycle parts, live chickens,…
A landmark in central Lilogwe.
