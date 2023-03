The main market near the bus station in Old Town is a pocket of frenetic activity with all manner of things on sale: bicycle parts, live chickens, vegetables, dustbins, underwear…the list goes on. Be aware, however, that pickpockets operate in the crowds. What’s more, some visitors with large bags have been violently robbed, so travel light to avoid unwanted attention and don’t bring any valuables, such as a camera.

Dozens of little stores blast Malawian music and sell counterfeit CDs.