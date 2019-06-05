Majete Wildlife Reserve

Since African Parks took over management of this rugged wilderness on the western bank of the Shire River in 2003, things have really been looking up. There are now more than 3000 animals in the reserve, most translocated from other parks in Malawi and elsewhere in Southern Africa, including lions, hyenas, sable antelope, nyalas, black rhinos, buffaloes, elephants, hippos and leopards.

The reserve's two main roads are Mkulumadzi Rd, which runs parallel to the Shire River, and Namitsempha Rd, heading west from the entrance. Along Mkulumadzi Rd, just past the reserve gate, are the grand Kapichira Falls; further on is Mvuu Hide, from where you can watch hippos. A reserve map is available at the gate.