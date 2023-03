Thanks to a Danish foreign minister who visited Malawi during the independence celebrations in 1966 and wasn't too impressed by the beer available, a Carlsberg brewery was established here. Beerophiles should book in advance to join the tour and learn about Malawi's favourite drink, the 'Green'.

You’ll be told all about the brewing process, after which you’ll be rewarded with a free tasting session, although the beer has recently been served warm to discourage excessive drinking.