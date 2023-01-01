St Michael and All Angels Church

This magnificent red-brick Church of Central Africa Presbyterian building was preceded by a simpler structure, built by Scottish missionary Reverend DC Scott in 1882. In 1888 the missionaries started work on a new, more impressive church with elaborate brickwork moulded into arches, buttresses, columns and towers, topped with a grand basilica dome. The church is off Old Chileka Rd.

Check the entrance for a timetable of upcoming services. The neighbouring clock tower commemorates missionaries who died in the service of the Church of Scotland.