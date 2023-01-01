Museum of Malawi

Malawi’s interesting national museum has a few gems, including a royal ceremonial stool dating from the 16th century and a display on Gule Wamkulu dances. The museum is between central Blantyre and Limbe, accessed from Moi Rd opposite Chichiri Shopping Mall. Take a minibus headed for Limbe and ask to be let off at the museum.

Lying in the grounds are a number of beautiful, rusty relics of Malawi’s bygone transport age, including an old locomotive dating to 1902, a decrepit City of Blantyre fire engine and an old Nyasaland bus.