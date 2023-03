A beautiful nature reserve 55km northwest of Quy Nhon, Ham Ho takes in a jungle-lined 3km stretch of clean, fish-filled river. It's best explored by kayak (60,000d per hour); the further up river you travel, the better the swimming spots.

The road to Ham Ho is signposted to the south of Hwy 19 at Tay Son. The reserve can easily be combined with a trip to the Quang Trung Museum.