Ky Co Beach

Backed by coastal cliffs, this drop-dead-gorgeous cove beach is 23km east of Quy Nhon. Ky Co's turquoise waters and fine pale sands have not gone unnoticed by the Instagram crowd, and it's wildly popular with day-tripping domestic tourists, so visit early or late in the day if possible. Note that access is tricky: from the car park above the beach via 4WD shuttle (60,000d per person), or on foot.

There are ample cafes by the shore, and a fair amount of construction evident in the hills behind, as a hotel complex nears completion.