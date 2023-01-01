Quang Trung Museum

This museum is built on the site of the Tay Son brothers’ house and encompasses an ancient tamarind tree said to have been planted by the brothers. Displays include statues, costumes, documents and artefacts from the 18th century, most of them labelled in English. Especially notable are the elephant-skin battle drums and gongs from the Bahnar tribe. Demonstrations of vo binh dinh, a traditional martial art performed with bamboo sticks, are also performed here. It's 43km northwest of Quy Nhon.