Banh It Cham Towers

This group of four towers sits atop a wooded hilltop 16km northwest of Quy Nhon, just east of Hwy 1, with sweeping riverine views towards the distant South China Sea (East Sea). The architecture of each tower is distinctly different, although all were built around the turn of the 12th century. The smaller, barrel-roofed tower has the most intricate carvings, although there’s still a wonderfully toothy face looking down on it from the wall of the largest tower.