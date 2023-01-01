Duong Long Cham Towers

These towers are hard to find, sitting in the countryside 35km northwest of Quy Nhon. Dating from the late 12th century, the largest of the three brick towers (24m high) is embellished with granite ornamentation representing naga (a mythical serpent being with divine powers) and elephants (Duong Long means ‘Towers of Ivory’). Over the doors are bas-reliefs of women, dancers, monsters and various animals. The corners of the structure are formed by enormous dragon heads.

It is best to visit the towers with a driver or on a tour, as the site is reached by a succession of pretty country lanes through rice paddies and over rickety bridges.