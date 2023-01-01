Quy Hoa Beach & Leper Hospital

Leprosy may not conjure up images of fun in the sun, but this really is a lovely shoreside spot. A former leper hospital, today it's more of a dermatology clinic, and encompasses a model village. There are not so many patients here these days, but the descendants of affected families continue to live together here in a well-kept community.

Fronting the village is Quy Hoa Beach, a lovely stretch of sand and a popular weekend hang-out.

The hospital grounds are well maintained, complete with numerous busts of distinguished and historically important doctors, both Vietnamese and foreign.

Depending on their abilities, patients work in the rice fields, in fishing, and in repair-oriented businesses. There's also a workshop here where prosthetic limbs and special shoes are crafted, though you'll probably need permission from the director of the institution to visit it.

Just up from the beach, there’s a dirt path to the hillside tomb of Han Mac Tu, a mystical poet who died and was buried here in 1940.

If travelling by foot or bicycle, continue along the coast road past Queen’s Beach until it descends to the hospital’s entrance gates, about 2.5km south of Quy Nhon. Bus T11 passes by.