Binh Dinh Museum

This small museum concentrates on regional history and has some superb Cham sculpture. The entry hall focuses on local communism, while the room to the left has a natural-history section and exhibits devoted to tribal culture. Impressive Cham relics fill the rear room, including an astonishing 12th-century statue of the Goddess Mahishasuramardini. The room to the right is devoted to the American War.

Also check out the silk print (by Zuy Nhat, 1959) in the lobby showing an overweight French colonist sitting aloft mandarins, in turn supported by bureaucrats, and cruel bosses, with the struggling masses supporting the whole ensemble.