Hang Cave Pagoda

You need to walk through the market at the far end of Duong Beach to reach the cave pagoda, set against the base of a stony headland. The entry to the cave containing Hai Son Tu (Sea Mountain Temple) is inside the pagoda. Visitors light incense and offer prayers here before entering the cool grotto itself, the entrance of which is located behind the altar.

Inside are statues of Sakyamuni and Quan The Am Bo Tat, backlit by a neon display, as well as small cabinets enclosing green glass Buddhas. Mind your head on the low-hanging rock roof of the cave leading to the beach. The pagoda is swamped with pilgrims 15 days before, and one month after, Tet, while another deluge of worshippers arrives in March and April.