Just beyond Hon Chong, a headland road hugs grubby Duong Beach for 3km, passing a Khmer temple. The sparse karst rock formations in the sea are unusual, but it's no Halong Bay of Hon Chong, as tour guides like to dress it up. An entrance fee to Hon Phu Tu Tourist Area, comprising Hang Cave Pagoda and Father and Son Isle, is charged at the far end of the beach.

There are also food stalls, karaoke bars, and pigs and chickens wandering around.