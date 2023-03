Founded by Mac Cuu in 1730, Tam Bao Pagoda is home to a community of Buddhist nuns. In front of the splendid, many-tiered pagoda is a statue of Quan The Am Bo Tat (the Goddess of Mercy) standing on a lotus blossom. Within the sanctuary, the largest statue on the dais represents A Di Da (the Buddha of the Past), made of painted brass.

Outside in the tranquil grounds are the tombs of 16 monks. Near the pagoda is a section of the city wall dating from the early 18th century.