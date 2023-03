The best of the Gulf of Thailand beaches, Mui Nai is 8km west of Ha Tien. The water is incredibly warm and becalmed, so great for taking a dip, and the beach is much improved thanks to several tonnes of sand from Phu Quoc Island, all set beneath a canopy of lofty palms. There are beaches on both sides of the peninsula, lined with simple restaurants and guesthouses.

A xe om from Ha Tien will cost around 60,000d.