From Duong Beach, just beyond Hon Chong village, you can see rocky remnants of Father and Son Isle, several hundred metres offshore. It was said to be shaped like a father embracing his son, but the father was washed away in 2006. Boats can be hired at the shore to row out for a closer look at the orphan remains.
Father & Son Isle
Mekong Delta
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.16 MILES
Hon Son, also known after its main village of Lai Son, is a solitary and beautiful mountain island about 50km southwest of Rach Gia on the southern shores…
24.32 MILES
This small speck of an island, covered in lush vegetation and with clear blue waters, has a sordid 500-year history as a pirate haven that only came to an…
29.44 MILES
If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…
21.88 MILES
This Buddhist cave temple is 4km northeast of town. Scramble through the cave chambers to see the funerary tablets and altars to Ngoc Hoang, Quan The Am…
21.63 MILES
The best of the Gulf of Thailand beaches, Mui Nai is 8km west of Ha Tien. The water is incredibly warm and becalmed, so great for taking a dip, and the…
20.35 MILES
This pagoda was founded in the mid-18th century by Nguyen Thi Xuan. Her tomb and that of one of her female servants are on the hillside behind the pagoda…
0.39 MILES
You need to walk through the market at the far end of Duong Beach to reach the cave pagoda, set against the base of a stony headland. The entry to the…
19.97 MILES
Founded by Mac Cuu in 1730, Tam Bao Pagoda is home to a community of Buddhist nuns. In front of the splendid, many-tiered pagoda is a statue of Quan The…
Nearby Mekong Delta attractions
0.39 MILES
You need to walk through the market at the far end of Duong Beach to reach the cave pagoda, set against the base of a stony headland. The entry to the…
0.51 MILES
Just beyond Hon Chong, a headland road hugs grubby Duong Beach for 3km, passing a Khmer temple. The sparse karst rock formations in the sea are unusual,…
18.79 MILES
From Ha Tien’s riverfront, this Buddhist monastery is a striking sight – sprawling up the hill on the other side of the river. The buildings themselves…
19.64 MILES
The name translates as East Lake, though Dong Ho is actually an inlet of the sea. It's said to be most beautiful on nights when there is a full or almost…
19.97 MILES
Founded by Mac Cuu in 1730, Tam Bao Pagoda is home to a community of Buddhist nuns. In front of the splendid, many-tiered pagoda is a statue of Quan The…
20.2 MILES
Not far from town are the Mac Cuu Family Tombs, known locally as Nui Lang, the Hill of the Tombs. Mac Cuu, a Khmer-appointed 18th-century Chinese governor…
20.35 MILES
This pagoda was founded in the mid-18th century by Nguyen Thi Xuan. Her tomb and that of one of her female servants are on the hillside behind the pagoda…
21.63 MILES
The best of the Gulf of Thailand beaches, Mui Nai is 8km west of Ha Tien. The water is incredibly warm and becalmed, so great for taking a dip, and the…