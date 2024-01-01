Father & Son Isle

Mekong Delta

LoginSave

From Duong Beach, just beyond Hon Chong village, you can see rocky remnants of Father and Son Isle, several hundred metres offshore. It was said to be shaped like a father embracing his son, but the father was washed away in 2006. Boats can be hired at the shore to row out for a closer look at the orphan remains.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hon Son Island

    Hon Son Island

    23.16 MILES

    Hon Son, also known after its main village of Lai Son, is a solitary and beautiful mountain island about 50km southwest of Rach Gia on the southern shores…

  • Pirate Island

    Pirate Island

    24.32 MILES

    This small speck of an island, covered in lush vegetation and with clear blue waters, has a sordid 500-year history as a pirate haven that only came to an…

  • Koh Tonsay, Kep Province, Cambodia.

    Koh Tonsay

    29.44 MILES

    If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…

  • Thach Dong Cave Pagoda

    Thach Dong Cave Pagoda

    21.88 MILES

    This Buddhist cave temple is 4km northeast of town. Scramble through the cave chambers to see the funerary tablets and altars to Ngoc Hoang, Quan The Am…

  • Mui Nai Beach

    Mui Nai Beach

    21.63 MILES

    The best of the Gulf of Thailand beaches, Mui Nai is 8km west of Ha Tien. The water is incredibly warm and becalmed, so great for taking a dip, and the…

  • Phu Dung Pagoda

    Phu Dung Pagoda

    20.35 MILES

    This pagoda was founded in the mid-18th century by Nguyen Thi Xuan. Her tomb and that of one of her female servants are on the hillside behind the pagoda…

  • Hang Cave Pagoda

    Hang Cave Pagoda

    0.39 MILES

    You need to walk through the market at the far end of Duong Beach to reach the cave pagoda, set against the base of a stony headland. The entry to the…

  • Tam Bao Pagoda

    Tam Bao Pagoda

    19.97 MILES

    Founded by Mac Cuu in 1730, Tam Bao Pagoda is home to a community of Buddhist nuns. In front of the splendid, many-tiered pagoda is a statue of Quan The…

View more attractions

Nearby Mekong Delta attractions

1. Hang Cave Pagoda

0.39 MILES

You need to walk through the market at the far end of Duong Beach to reach the cave pagoda, set against the base of a stony headland. The entry to the…

2. Duong Beach

0.51 MILES

Just beyond Hon Chong, a headland road hugs grubby Duong Beach for 3km, passing a Khmer temple. The sparse karst rock formations in the sea are unusual,…

3. Ngoc Tien Monastery

18.79 MILES

From Ha Tien’s riverfront, this Buddhist monastery is a striking sight – sprawling up the hill on the other side of the river. The buildings themselves…

4. Dong Ho

19.64 MILES

The name translates as East Lake, though Dong Ho is actually an inlet of the sea. It's said to be most beautiful on nights when there is a full or almost…

5. Tam Bao Pagoda

19.97 MILES

Founded by Mac Cuu in 1730, Tam Bao Pagoda is home to a community of Buddhist nuns. In front of the splendid, many-tiered pagoda is a statue of Quan The…

6. Mac Cuu Family Tombs

20.2 MILES

Not far from town are the Mac Cuu Family Tombs, known locally as Nui Lang, the Hill of the Tombs. Mac Cuu, a Khmer-appointed 18th-century Chinese governor…

7. Phu Dung Pagoda

20.35 MILES

This pagoda was founded in the mid-18th century by Nguyen Thi Xuan. Her tomb and that of one of her female servants are on the hillside behind the pagoda…

8. Mui Nai Beach

21.63 MILES

The best of the Gulf of Thailand beaches, Mui Nai is 8km west of Ha Tien. The water is incredibly warm and becalmed, so great for taking a dip, and the…