This elegant 68-storey, 262m-high Carlos Zapata–designed skyscraper dwarfs all around it. It's reportedly shaped like a lotus bulb, but it also resembles a CD rack with a tambourine shoved into it. That tambourine is the 49th-floor Saigon Skydeck, its roof functioning as a helipad. Frankly, given the crowds and cost, the Skydeck is not that great a visitor experience; consider a drink in the EON Heli Bar on the 52nd floor or visit the neighbouring Sedona Suites tower instead.