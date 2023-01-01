Gracing the intersection of Ð Dong Khoi and ÐL Le Loi, this grand colonial edifice with a sweeping staircase was built in 1897 and is one of the city's most recognisable buildings. Officially known as the Municipal Theatre, the Opera House captures the flamboyance of France’s belle époque. Performances range from ballet and opera to modern dance and musicals. Check the website for English-language listings and booking information.

A popular event is the AO Show, a one-hour performance combining music, dance and acrobatics.