22 Ly Tu Trong

The ground floor of this innocuous-looking building on Ly Tu Trong is currently occupied by the Vietnam National Chemical Group. Step across the road to outside the Vincom Center to look up at the roof and you will see a structure (housing the lift shaft) that served as a temporary landing pad for a US helicopter evacuating personnel the day before the fall of Saigon, an image immortalised by Dutch photographer Hubert Van Es.

The photograph is commonly misunderstood to depict US citizens leaving the roof of the US embassy, but this building did house CIA staff.