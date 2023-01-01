People’s Committee Building

One of the city’s most prominent landmarks is home to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. Built between 1901 and 1908, the former Hôtel de Ville decorates the northwestern end of ÐL Nguyen Hue, but unfortunately the ornate interior is not open to the public.

Road access around the thoroughfare still courses with a kinetic river of two-wheeled traffic, especially on weekends. At the northeastern edge of ÐL Nguyen Hue, adjoining Ð Dong Khoi, construction is ongoing for a central city station for HCMC's new metro system.