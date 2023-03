The Truc Lam Pagoda enjoys a hilltop setting and has immaculately tended flower and bonsai gardens. It's an active monastery, though the grounds frequently teem with tour groups. Be sure to arrive by cable car, which soars over majestic pine forests; the terminus is 3km south of Dalat centre, up a short road next to the long-distance bus station.

The pagoda can also be reached by road via turn-offs from Hwy 20.