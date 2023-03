This complex comprises a large prayer hall, a dragon made from more than 10,000 beer bottles, a seven-storied pagoda, a massive Bodhisattva of Compassion made from flowers and an adjoining hall with an impressive standing Bodhisattva. Everything is covered in enough coloured tiles to give kitsch a bad name. Pretty it’s not, but it is certainly impressive in its extravagance.

It’s 10km east of Dalat centre, near Trai Mat, and best visited after a scenic train ride from Dalat's old train station.