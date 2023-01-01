Crémaillère Railway Station

From Dalat’s wonderful art deco train station you can ride one of the nine scheduled trains that run to Trai Mat (return from 108,000d, 30 minutes) daily between 6.55am and 4.39pm; a minimum of 25 passengers is required. A crémaillère (cog railway) linking Dalat and Thap Cham from 1928 to 1964 was closed due to VC attacks. A Japanese steam train is on display alongside a collection of old carriages.

At Trai Mat you can visit the impressively kitsch Linh Phuoc Pagoda, just a couple of hundred metres from the station.