Built by a French merchant in 1929, the surprisingly modest but attractive royal residence of Bao Dai (1913–97), Vietnam's last emperor, beckons visitors with its beautiful tree-lined avenue. It was home to Bao Dai and his family until they went into exile in France in 1954. The house was subsequently taken over by then Prime Minister Ngo Dinh Diem.

Highlights are the emperor's coronation photos and the easily missed secret doorway, disguised as a bookcase, that leads through tunnels to a parked Huey helicopter. For 40,000d you can have your photo taken next to a waxwork likeness of Bao Dai.