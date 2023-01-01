This coffee farm has been in the family of Rolan since the 1860s. It's part of a K'Ho coffee-growing cooperative that ensures profits directly support K'Ho minority farmers. The beans are arabica, including varieties grown in Africa, which are rarely found in Vietnam. If you call Josh and Rolan in advance, you can stop by to see the plantation and pick up some Fair Trade, locally roasted beans.

It also stocks beautiful traditional weavings done by the K'Ho women in the community. Predominantly blue and intricately embroidered, each takes weeks to complete; prices start from 1,200,000d.

The farm is 10km north of Dalat near Lat, a collection of nine hamlets made up of Chill, Ma and K'Ho people and worth a visit.