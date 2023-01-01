Bidoup Nui Ba National Park

Occupying a densely forested highland plateau, this little-visited national park encompasses coniferous woodlands, bamboo groves and grasslands at altitudes between 650m and 2288m. It is also home to various primates, black bears and the vampire flying frog. Possible hikes include Thien Thai Waterfall (3.5km), Lang Biang Peak (9km) and an overnight camping trip to Bidoup mountain.The park is 50km north of Dalat and most people visit on a motorbike tour. English-speaking staff can be elusive.