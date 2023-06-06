Dalat

Dalat city, Vietnam - August 14, 2016 : fisherman in action when fishing on Pongour waterfall in Dalat, Vietnam.

©Quang nguyen vinh/Shutterstock

Dalat is an alternative Vietnam: the weather is spring-like instead of tropical hot, the town is dotted with French-colonial villas rather than socialist architecture, and the surrounding farms cultivate strawberries, coffee and flowers instead of rice.

  • Room for guests in Hang Nga Crazy House on Huynh Thuc Khang Street.

    Hang Nga Crazy House

    Dalat

    A freewheeling architectural exploration of surrealism, Hang Nga Crazy House is a joyously designed, outrageously artistic private home. Imagine…

  • Front of Cremaillere Railway Station.

    Crémaillère Railway Station

    Dalat

    From Dalat’s wonderful art deco train station you can ride one of the nine scheduled trains that run to Trai Mat (return from 108,000d, 30 minutes) daily…

  • Linh Phuoc Pagoda or Ve Chai Pagoda.

    Linh Phuoc Pagoda

    Dalat

    This complex comprises a large prayer hall, a dragon made from more than 10,000 beer bottles, a seven-storied pagoda, a massive Bodhisattva of Compassion…

  • Lang Dinh An village known as the Chicken Village of Koho weavers, Central Highlands, Lam Dong Province, Vietnam

    Lat Village

    Dalat

    Less than 1km from the base of Lang Bian Mountain is Lat Village (pronounced ‘lak’), a fairly unremarkable minority community of about 6000 people spread…

  • Blue hour at Xuan Huong Lake

    Xuan Huong Lake

    Dalat

    Created by a dam in 1919, this banana-shaped lake was named after an anti-authoritarian 17th-century Vietnamese poet. It has become a popular icon of…

  • DALAT, LAM DONG, VIETNAM - 2012/05/26: Dalat Flower Gardens Gazebo - With its cool mountain climate, Dalat is an excellent place for flowers and plants to thrive. The Dalat Flower Gardens were established in 1966 by the Vietnamese government, and are tended continually. Among the tastefully arranged flora are orchids, roses, fuchsias, hydrangeas, narcissus and ferns. Altogether there are more than 300 species of flowers and plants here, many of which blossom all year round. (Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Dalat Flower Gardens

    Dalat

    These gardens were established in 1966 and include hydrangeas, fuchsias and orchids, the latter in shaded buildings to the left of the entrance. Like any…

  • Dambri Falls

    Dambri Falls

    Dalat

    En route between Bao Loc and Ho Chi Minh City, 130km southwest of Dalat, Dambri Falls are one of the highest (90m), most magnificent and easily accessible…

  • K'Ho Coffee

    K'Ho Coffee

    Dalat

    This coffee farm has been in the family of Rolan since the 1860s. It's part of a K'Ho coffee-growing cooperative that ensures profits directly support K…

