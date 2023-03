This is the closest waterfall to Dalat, so expect crowds. You can reach the cascade (which is pretty but quite modest) either by walking down or taking a short bobsled on rails ride (adult/child 80,000/40,000d). A longer, new alpine rollercoaster (adult/child return 150,000/80,000d) also runs from a few hundred metres away.

Datanla is 7km south of Dalat. Take Hwy 20 and turn right about 200m past the turn-off to Truc Lam Pagoda and Tuyen Lam Lake.