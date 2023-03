Named after a large rock that allegedly resembles an elephant's head, these powerful curved falls are reached by a steep ascent along uneven, very slippery stone steps with intermittent railings. You can squeeze through a cave to get behind the falls and be doused with bracing spray. The falls are near Nam Ban village, 30km southwest of Dalat.

Local buses (20,000d, one hour) leave for Nam Ban from behind Dalat's main square every 40 minutes or so between 6am and 6pm.