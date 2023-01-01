Confucius Temple

Hoi An

Behind an impressive gate emblazoned with Chinese chu nho characters that simply translate as 'Confucius Temple', this magnificent temple to the west of all the action is a colourful explosion of ceramic tiles. Look out for the spirit wall across the bridge that depicts a ky lan, a mythical chimerical creature often depicted in Confucian temples. At the rear is an effigy of Confucius (Khong Tu), venerated in the 'Great Achievement Hall'.

With a dragon at each corner, the memorial pillar directly across the street overlooks a lotus-flower filled pond.

