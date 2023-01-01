Behind an impressive gate emblazoned with Chinese chu nho characters that simply translate as 'Confucius Temple', this magnificent temple to the west of all the action is a colourful explosion of ceramic tiles. Look out for the spirit wall across the bridge that depicts a ky lan, a mythical chimerical creature often depicted in Confucian temples. At the rear is an effigy of Confucius (Khong Tu), venerated in the 'Great Achievement Hall'.

With a dragon at each corner, the memorial pillar directly across the street overlooks a lotus-flower filled pond.