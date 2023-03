Founded in 1786, this assembly hall has a tall, airy entrance, which opens on to a splendidly over-the-top mosaic statue of a dragon and a carp. The main altar is dedicated to Quan Cong, a revered Chinese general who represents many virtues, including sincerity, loyalty, integrity and justice. The garden behind has an even more incredible dragon statue. The goat statue at the rear is a symbol of Canton (Guangzhou), China.