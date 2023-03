The master woodcarvers who crafted the intricate detail adorning Hoi An’s public buildings and the historic homes of the town’s merchants came from Kim Bong village on Cam Kim Island. Most of the woodcarvings on sale in Hoi An are produced here.

Boats to the island leave from the boat landing at Ð Bach Dang in town (35,000d, 30 minutes). The village and island, quite rural in character, are fun to explore by bicycle for a day.