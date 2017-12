Travel News: Justin Trudeau talks travel

In celebration of being named Lonely Planet's best country to visit in 2017, we talked to Canada's dashing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss his personal Best in Travel. In this highlight of our conversation, Trudeau reveals his favourite spots to hike, bike, kayak and generally enjoy the unparalleled beauty of his country. Later, Trudeau reminisces about his past journeys around the globe and the travel books that came with him.

