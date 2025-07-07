Nicknamed ‘rose of the north’, the mountainside wonder Chiang Mai is a temple-packed, nature lined, creative oasis. Much loved by Thai people across the country for its proximity to waterfalls, hot springs and hillside escapes, the city center itself is just as appealing. Founded in 1296, the ancient heart of town known as the Old City is the best place to base yourself and explore in 24 hours. The erstwhile capital of the Lanna kingdom that once spread across the north of Thailand, it's a microcosm of regional cuisine, language and culture; you’ll notice ‘Lanna’ mentioned on menus as well as in the names of hotels, restaurants and massage parlors. The old city and its nearest neighborhoods are very compact and don’t really feel like a metropolis at all so can be explored in a day, but will, no doubt, leave you wanting to come back for more.

How to get from the airport

The city is blessed with an extremely central airport that’s just 10 minutes' drive from the Old City. Taxi apps Grab and Bolt are used locally, plus there’s an airport bus or songthaew red trucks (shared taxis) that drive into the Old City for a couple of dollars. Chiang Mai International Airport has direct flights to and from Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam, plus a direct route to Abu Dhabi is due to start in November 2025.

Before you go

Fill out your Thailand Digital Arrival card three days before you are scheduled to land in the country. Chiang Mai’s popular ethical elephant experience, Elephant Nature Park, gets booked up weeks in advance during the winter months so book in advance if you’re keen for an elephant day. There are some great food experiences in the city to pre-book like Just Love’s day time songtaew or night time bike tours or just treating yourself to booking in at B Samcook Home16 for fine dining.

For breakfast it is customary to feast on the typical Chiang Mai dish of khao soi curry and crispy noodles. 9MOT/Shutterstock

In the morning

Grab khao soi noodles for breakfast then hike the Monk’s Trail

Do like the locals and slurp on the quintessentially Chiang Mai dish khao soi (sometimes spelt khao soy just fyi), which is readily found with chicken, egg or beef toppings - you have to look a little harder for a vegan version but they’re available. The most lauded place in the city is Khaosoi Maesai in Santitham, which is walkable from the Old City. Once you’re fully fueled, take a taxi or songthaew to the starting point of the Monk’s Trail at the foot of the mountain Doi Suthep; ask the driver to drop you at the end of Suthep Alley. It’s an easy trail and slow ascent that takes 45 - 60 minutes to reach your destination, but it’s humid even in the winter so the earlier you set off the better. Trekkers are rewarded with the wow factor arrival at forested hillside temple Wat Pha Lat.

Farm to table lunchtime

After your hike, pass through the trendy neighborhood of Nimman on your way back into the city center for a delectable lunch at Ginger Farm Kitchen. The popular diner serves a lengthy menu of Thai favorites using produce grown on their farm south of the city, and are known for their generous use of spices so be prepared to eat the heat, or tell them otherwise.

The Royal Wat Phra Singh temple is the oldest in the old town of Wat Chiang Man. Saiko3p/Shutterstock

In the afternoon

Rent a bicycle and temple hop

Work off your lunch by spending a few hours on the back of a bicycle, slowly pedaling (don’t rush anywhere in Thailand, it’s hot) between the temples of the Old City. Make sure you’re wearing garms that cover your shoulders and knees before you visit; these Buddhist temples are still active sites of worship and home to resident monks. The most famous temples are the royal Wat Phra Singh, the oldest in the old town Wat Chiang Man, the huge red brick Wat Chedi Luang and its teak wood neighbor Wat Phan Tao. Some lovely and less busy ones are Wat Jet Lin which has a peaceful pond out back and Wat Lok Moli just outside the old town which has an impressive ancient stupa. Choose two or three to visit and really take them in so as to avoid temple fatigue.

Take in the views at a heavenly cocktail bar

Reward your cycling efforts with a sundowner cocktail at the best roof top bar in the city: Hong’s Sky Bar on the top floor of InterContinental Chiang Mai the Mae Ping. The elegant spot has unparalleled 360 degree views of the region and the sprawling mountains that surround it, as well as local Lanna themed cocktails like the cloudy, fruity Ing Mok, or expertly shaken classics.

Feast on your favorite Thai dishes

Cheap and cheerful spots Annie’s Restaurant and Kat’s Kitchen remain the best joints in the old city for huge plates of Thai food but for something more classy and considered head to Dash Teak House where the service and dishes are a cut above the rest. Dash's Northern Thai sausages Sai Oua are a definite highlight. Just outside the moat, B Samcook Home16 presents one of Chiang Mai’s best tasting menus and is well worth booking in advance for.

The legendary North Gate Jazz Co-Op showcases local musicians and jazz players from all over the world. Ai Han/Shutterstock

After dark

Chiang Mai has an eclectic nightlife; expect cheesy bangers at Zoe in Yellow, saucy cabaret performances at drag spots Ram Bar or 6ixcret, blues and soul gigs at Thapae East, jazz and funk musicians at North Gate Jazz Co-op, folk rock at Paapu House, grungey shows at Crossroad Rock Bar, mellow vibes at Roots Rock Reggae and wavey drum and bass nights at High Score. If live music isn’t your bag, there are legions of bars to check out that are open until the small hours; Look Inside, Deaf Shop, Hardcocktail Bar and The White Rabbit are all a lot of fun.