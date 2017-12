Seaweed foraging on the Causeway Coast

Seaweed has long been a delicacy on Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast. Lonely Planet writer Louise Bastock heads to Rathlin Island to join Kate Burns of Islander Kelp to harvest some fresh seaweed, before trying out a mouthwatering gourmet take on the traditional dish at Portstewart’s Harry’s Shack>. Presented by GoPro.



Host: Louise Bastock| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|