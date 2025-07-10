America’s college towns aren’t just for scholars and students. They’re also ideal destinations for travelers, thanks to their abundant events, vibrant cultural scenes, walkable neighborhoods and plentiful restaurants (often offering cheap eats). Whether you’re a recent grad yourself or just scoping out your next weekend getaway, consider visiting one of these top college towns.

The historic buildings of downtown San Luis Obispo, California. Matt Gush/Shutterstock

1. San Luis Obispo, CA

Best for sunshiney vibes and relaxation

Located on California’s Central Coast roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo is home to California Polytechnic State University – better known as “Cal Poly.” When they’re not hard at work studying engineering, agriculture, business and other topics, the university’s roughly 22,000 students get to bask in the sunshine and laid-back vibes of San Luis Obispo – and you can, too.

Where to stay: Hotel Cerro, a centrally located boutique hotel with a gorgeous spa and a rooftop pool to get you into relaxation mode.What to eat: Anything from the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, held year-round every Thursday night.

What to do: Learn to detect the subtle differences in flavor and aroma during an olive oil tasting at Kiler Ridge Olive Farm. If you’re curious how olives are grown and processed into oil, the farm also offers several tours.

Getting there: Fly into SLO County Airport or plan a road trip if you’re coming from another California destination

Planning tip: Don’t limit yourself to San Luis Obispo. Instead, cruise up and down Hwy 1 and visit the many charming small towns that line the coast, like Avila Beach and San Simeon.

2. Lincoln, NE

Best for an authentic “rah rah” college sports experience

Some people consider Nebraska a fly-over state – but not the 23,000 students enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, or “UNL” for short. Many of these kids grew up living and breathing Nebraska Cornhuskers football, and their die-hard, scarlet-and-cream fandom is on full display in Nebraska’s capital city on Saturdays in the fall. Beyond football, they also turn out for women’s volleyball (which recently set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event) and men’s basketball (called, fittingly, “Nebrasketball”). So, no matter when you visit, you’re pretty much guaranteed to have an authentic college sports experience.

Where to stay: The Scarlet Hotel, a two-year-old property designed with elegant, school spirit flare.

What to eat: A runza, a hand-held meat pie that’s similar to a Hot Pocket. Runza is now a regional fast-food chain, but the very first location opened in Lincoln in 1949.

What to do: Meet “Archie,” the tallest mounted mammoth skeleton in the world. Measuring 14 feet tall and 25 feet long, the Columbian mammoth fossil is located inside the Elephant Hall at University of Nebraska State Museum; a sculpture of Archie created by Nebraska artist Fred Hoppe also stands outside.

Getting there: Fly into Omaha's Eppley Airfield, rent a car and make the one-hour drive southwest to Lincoln.

Planning tip: Nebraska has sold out 403 consecutive home football games at Memorial Stadium – so this place is truly bustling on Saturdays. Even so, you should still be able to find tickets for most games on the resale market.

3. Starkville, MS

Best for Southern charm and history

Nicknamed “Mississippi’s College Town,” Starkville is bursting with school pride for Mississippi State University. It’s a small town, with just 25,000 residents, and friendly, Southern charm and walkable neighborhoods – perfect for leisurely strolls over a long weekend. Starkville also offers an ideal blend of history, nature, arts and culture, with must-visit sites ranging from the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library to the Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge.

Where to stay: Far Out Motel, a hip, retro motor lodge that’s been lovingly renovated with vibrant hues. If it’s available, request room 22, where Johnny Cash stayed in 1965.

What to eat: An Edam cheese “cannon ball” from the university's Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES). These legendary three-pound cheese balls have been a beloved MSU tradition for more than eight decades.

What to do: Wander through MSU’s Historic Costume and Textiles Collection, which features more than 1200 dresses, shoes, hats and even undergarments that tell the story of Southern fashion in the 19th and early 21st centuries.

Getting there: Fly into Golden Triangle Regional Airport, then hop on the free S.M.A.R.T. shuttle to Starkville.

Planning tip: Fall is a great time to visit Starkville, so you can catch a football game at Davis Wade Stadium. But spring – aka baseball season at Dudy Noble Field – is another festive season to cheer on the Bulldogs. The MSU baseball team is top notch, winning 11 SEC championships and making 40 NCAA tournament appearances. And, in 2021, the team won its first national championship.

The Uris Library and McGraw Tower on campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

4. Ithaca, NY

Best for waterfalls and wine

Located in New York’s scenic Finger Lakes region, at the southern tip of Cayuga Lake, Ithaca is home to two stellar schools: Cornell University and Ithaca College. And since Ithaca is a fairly small town, with just 32,000 residents, these two schools play a big role in the community. When students aren’t cramming for tests, you’ll usually find them exploring the more than 150 waterfalls in the region or grabbing a bite in the aptly named Collegetown neighborhood. Fun fact: Cornell’s libraries are open to the public and they’re absolutely gorgeous, in case you need a quiet place to check email.

Where to stay: The William Henry Miller Inn, a private-residence-turned-bed-and-breakfast built for the man who helped launch Cornell’s architecture program.

What to eat: Wine from one of the more than 25 wineries in the region, such as Bet the Farm Winery or Six Mile Creek Vineyard.

What to do: Grab a pair of binoculars and go birding at Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary, a 230-acre wilderness area run by the famed Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Getting there: Plan a road trip or fly into Ithaca Tompkins County International Airport.

Planning tip: If you’re hoping to catch Ithaca’s many waterfalls at their peak, plan your trip for the spring. During this season, they’re really roaring because of the seasonal snowmelt.

5. Bozeman, MT

Best for rugged outdoor adventures

If you’re craving a wilderness escape with a side of school spirit, make your way to Bozeman. For visitors and the 17,000 students at Montana State University alike, this mid-sized city in southern Montana serves as the gateway to adventure. Nestled in the Gallatin Valley, it’s surrounded by six major mountain ranges, which offer boundless opportunities to disconnect, breathe deep and get your heart pumping – from fly-fishing and skiing to hiking and whitewater rafting.

Where to stay: Keep the outdoorsy theme going by checking into Field & Stream Bozeman, a brand new property that feels more like a woodsy, retro cabin than a hotel.

What to eat: A bison burger from Backcountry Burger Bar, made with locally raised and processed meat.

What to do: If you could use a break from all the outdoorsy activities, step inside the Museum of the Rockies to see dinosaur fossils and learn all about the history of nearby Yellowstone, the nation’s first national park.

Getting there: Plan a road trip or fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, then rent a car.

Planning tip: If you’re hoping to sleep under the stars while visiting Bozeman, be sure to make campsite reservations sooner than later. Campgrounds here tend to book up early.

6. Lexington, KY

Best for horse culture and bourbon

Pack some blue outfits for your trip to Lexington and you’ll fit right in. There are more than 36,000 University of Kentucky students here during the school year, so the college town vibes are definitely strong in this mid-sized city, which is located in the north-central part of the state. But cheering on the Wildcats is far from the only thing to do in town. Immerse yourself in the region’s horse culture by visiting Keeneland, the thoroughbred race track, or by touring one of the area’s many horse farms.

Where to stay: The Manchester, a warm and inviting boutique hotel located on the grounds of Lexington’s first bourbon distillery, Ashland Distillery, which opened in 1865.

What to eat: A “hot brown,” an open-faced sandwich made with turkey, bacon and creamy Mornay sauce. It was technically invented in nearby Louisville, but you’ll find them all over Lexington, including at spots like Winchell's Restaurant and Bar, A.P. Suggins Bar and Grill and Ramsey’s Diner.

What to do: Visit the International Museum of the Horse at Kentucky Horse Park to learn all about the history and significance of this majestic animal.

Getting there: Drive, or fly into Blue Grass Airport.

Planning tip: If you’re hoping to do a tasting or tour at one of Lexington’s many bourbon distilleries, make reservations as soon as you know the dates of your trip – they tend to book up.

University of Colorado bison's mascot "Ralphie" located on the campus of the University of Colorado adjacent to Folsom Football Field. Jillian Cain Photography/Shutterstock

7. Boulder, CO

Best for fresh air and mountain views

I challenge you to find a more gorgeous campus than the University of Colorado Boulder (and I didn’t even go there!). Home to more than 38,000 students, CU Boulder boasts stunning views of the Flatirons—a distinctive group of slanted, sandstone rock formations—as well as the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder, meanwhile, is known for its quirky, outdoorsy charm, which includes a vibrant arts and culture scene, delicious restaurants, locally owned boutiques and lots and lots of hiking and biking trails.

Where to stay: St Julien Hotel & Spa, a luxurious stay within easy walking distance of both campus and downtown Boulder’s famous Pearl St pedestrian mall.

What to eat: A burger at The Sink, an absolutely iconic eatery located on University Hill (“The Hill”) that’s been around since 1923. Actor Robert Redford worked as a janitor here, and President Obama visited unexpectedly while campaigning for re-election in 2012.

What to do: Hike to the first and second Flatirons at Chautauqua Park, a classic Boulder trek offering panoramic views of the city below. Also, don’t miss the running of Ralphie – CU Boulder’s live buffalo mascot – at every home football game at Folsom Field.

Getting there: Fly into Denver International Airport, rent a car and make the 45-minute drive northwest to Boulder. You can also easily get around with public transit while you’re here, starting with the Route AB1 bus from the airport.

Planning tip: Boulder tends to be most popular during the summer, but don’t sleep on winter. The weather is typically mild and sunny, and you can take advantage of smaller crowds and cheaper accommodations. Eldora Mountain Resort, which offers cross-country and downhill skiing, is just 30 minutes away.

8. Savannah, GA

Best for creative inspiration

If you’re at all involved with the creative industry (and even if you aren’t), then you’ve likely heard of the Savannah College of Art and Design, or SCAD. The famed school, which helps prepare students for careers in everything from fashion to film to fine arts, has helped give rise to a vibrant artistic community in Savannah. Located along the Atlantic coast, just south of the border with South Carolina, the city is also home to Savannah State University and satellite campuses of Georgia Southern University and Georgia Tech. Get inspired while exploring the SCAD Museum of Art, perusing the galleries at Savannah City Market, catching live music at Barrelhouse South and shopping the downtown Design District.

Where to stay: The Gastonian, a charming bed-and-breakfast consisting of two restored mansions built in 1868.

What to eat: Fried chicken from spots like Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room, Brochu’s Family Tradition and Geneva's.

What to do: Saunter through Forsyth Park, a 30-acre escape in the middle of town. Dating back to the 1840s, it’s Savannah's largest and oldest public park.

Getting there: Fly into the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport or hitch a ride on Amtrak’s Silver Meteor/Palmetto or Floridian trains.

Planning tip: Skip the rental car and pack some sturdy walking shoes instead. Savannah is super pedestrian-friendly, and walking is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the city’s diverse architecture.

9. Reno, NV

Best for a girls’ or guys’ trip

Become an honorary member of the Wolf Pack during a trip to Reno. Located in far western Nevada near the California border, the “Biggest Little City in the World” is home to the beautiful University of Nevada, Reno. The city bleeds blue, but college sporting events are just one of the many forms of entertainment this has to offer. It’s also a hub for nightlife and resort casinos, which makes it ideal for bachelorette or bachelor parties. And if gambling isn’t your jam, Reno is less than an hour from the sparkling waters and ski resorts of Lake Tahoe.

Where to stay: You can’t beat the location of the Whitney Peak Hotel, which is just a few blocks from the iconic Reno Arch and the Truckee River. It also has a towering outdoor rock climbing wall and a huge indoor bouldering park, so you can put your skills to the test.

What to eat: The Picon Punch at Louis’ Basque Corner. This earthy, bitter drink is a nod to the many Basque immigrants who settled in northern Nevada starting in the mid-19th century and today help contribute to the region’s vibrant diversity. (The university is also home to the Center for Basque Studies.)

What to do: Experience the cerulean waters of nearby Lake Tahoe while paddling in a transparent kayak on a guided tour with Clearly Tahoe.

Getting there: Plan a road trip or fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport, then rent a car.

Planning tip: If you’re traveling on a budget and want to avoid the crowds, plan your trip for the middle of the week. Even better if you can visit in the spring or fall.