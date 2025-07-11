When NYC summers get steamy, it’s easy to beat the heat. This is a beach town, after all, with 14 breezy miles of city-maintained shorelines and plenty of day-trip destinations lapped by Atlantic waves. If sand isn’t your thing, there are 53 outdoor public pools spread across New York’s five boroughs, plus pay-to-swim rooftops serving poolside cocktails.

The hardest part is choosing where to dive in: along buzzy boardwalks, nature preserves, urban parks or high-class spas. You don’t need a car to reach these splash pads – all accessible by public transit and under two hours from Manhattan – so choose the destination that matches your vibe, and cannonball the dog days away.

Public pools

Best for families on a budget

Planning tip: City pools open from 11am to 7pm with a daily cleaning break from 3pm to 4pm. Bring a lock for the free-to-use lockers, where you’ll need to store electronic devices (including phones), food, glass bottles and newspapers – none are allowed on the pool deck.

Gottesman Pool. Shutterstock/Here Now

1. Gottesman Pool

Central Park’s newest pool is the hottest place for families to cool off in summer. The oval-shaped Gottesman is the jewel of the Davis Center, part of a $160 million upgrade along the park’s northern stretches – complete with lounge chairs, a kids’ splash zone and room for 1,000 swimmers. This 285-foot stunner overlooks the Harlem Meer, a pond where licensed anglers and children can legally fish. Expect crowds – arrive early or be prepared to wait in line.

What to do nearby: Stroll east around the Harlem Meer into Spanish Harlem en route to La Marqueta, where you can pick up alcapurrias (meat fritters) from the Cocotazo counter. It’s the closest you’ll get to Puerto Rico’s beachside food stands while staying in NYC.

2. Astoria Pool

It’s all about views at NYC’s largest public pool, framed by the Robert F. Kennedy and Hell Gate Bridges in Astoria, Queens. Built in 1936 as part of the city’s WPA-era pool boom, the art deco delight feels new thanks to a $19 million restoration in 2024. Dog-paddle in the pool or keep the youngsters entertained at the neighboring sprinkler playground. Athletes can swing by on select mornings for lap swimming.

What to do nearby: Wander south along the East River waterfront to see Socrates Sculpture Park’s outdoor art, or venture west to the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden to wash down giant pretzels with Czech pilsners.

3. Highbridge Pool

This Washington Heights beauty might be NYC’s most famous public pool, featured in local hero Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights movie musical. Watch the splashy "96,000" production number to scope the site – another WPA-era construction from 1936, split between an Olympic-size pool and wading pool with the 200-foot-tall High Bridge Tower punctuating the scene.

What to do nearby: Make it a full Lin-Manuel day by carving out time to tour the Morris-Jumel Mansion from 1765, a half-mile south. The house was briefly the home of Aaron Burr – one of the main characters in Miranda’s hip-hopera Hamilton.

Day-pass pools

Best for swanky sun tanning

Planning tip: A handful NYC hotels offer pricey day passes for rooftop pool access – worthwhile if you’re looking for a bougie, boozy scene one step removed from a Montauk weekend. Try Arlo Williamsburg, where you can wash down lobster rolls with cocktails while sopping up city views.

4. Bathouse Williamsburg

No SoHo House membership? No problem. Bathhouse’s Brooklyn spa offers a similarly exclusive, adults-only ambiance – and all you need is a day pass. Reserve a lounge chair ($115) and spend the day relaxing beside NYC’s largest rooftop pool (120 feet long) while sipping natural wine and eyeing Manhattan’s skyline. Unlike most day-pass rooftop pools, this one comes with major perks: a full-service restaurant plus the use of the spa facilities, including two cold plunge pools – the ultimate antidote to summer’s swelter. Arrive early – seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A pool with a view at QC NY. The QC NY

5. QC NY

This Zen Governors Island spa feels worlds away from honk-happy Manhattan – and it only takes a five-minute ferry ride to get there. Upon arrival, beeline for the outdoor soaking pools overlooking the Financial District's skyscrapers. Each of these pools comes with submerged lounge chairs equipped with bubble jets. Three-hour passes start around $89 – plenty of time to get properly pruned before sipping Aperol spritzes from the on-site bistro.

What to do nearby: Put aside a couple hours to explore the island. Rent bikes to cycle its perimeter, rock in one of Hammock Grove’s latticed swings and clink margaritas at waterside restaurant Taco Vista.

6. Rent a pool just outside the city

If you are too impatient to wait in line for New York’s public pools, and an Equinox membership is not realistic, try Swimply, a service where you can rent people’s private pools by the hour – basically like Airbnb, but instead of a house or apartment, it’s a blissful day spent splashing around in the sun. You can filter by amenities and price range, and if you round up enough people for your reservation, it’s super cost-effective per person. One recent Long Island pool booking came with a water slide, speaker, diving board, changing area, sauna, pool floats and grills, among other fabulous amenities.

NYC beaches

Best for soaking up city culture

Planning tip: NYC’s public beaches are open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, with lifeguards on duty from 10am to 6pm. All city-run beaches are free and open to the public.

7. Coney Island Beach

Dreams of cotton candy clouds and sugar-sand beaches started luring New Yorkers to Brooklyn’s riviera in the late 19th century, when Coney Island transformed into an affordable day-tripper destination. The beach remains a rowdy summertime sensation with weekend crowds to match. Join the hordes by skipping along the 2.5-mile Riegelmann Boardwalk to take it all in, Nathan’s Famous hot dog in hand. Catch the sea breeze on roller coasters like the 56mph Thunderbolt, visit harbor seals at the aquarium, enjoy a minor-league baseball game at Maimonides Park – or jockey for towel space on the waterfront.

What to do nearby: If Coney Island seems too congested, walk east to Brighton Beach – the sandy backyard of its same-named neighborhood, known for its sizable Russian-speaking community. Sample Brighton Beach’s immigrant flavors at Little Georgia – a bakery serving traditional khachapuri (the creamy Georgian cousin of pizza) – then spend the rest of the day sunning with the locals.

Surfing at Rockaway Beach. lifeofrileynyc/Shutterstock

8. Rockaway Beach

“It’s not hard, not far to reach,” the Ramones once sang about Rockaway Beach, Queens. The lyric still rings true: hop on the A train or ferry in Manhattan (sit on the upper deck for the best views) and you’ll reach this barrier peninsula in under an hour. There’s plenty of space to spread out – choose a serene sand patch hugging the 5.5-mile boardwalk, or park it at Beach 97th St if you’re looking for a scene. Concessions here are some of the beach’s best (get a lime-drenched bowl from La Cevicheria), and on weekend evenings, live music turns the boardwalk into a dance party.

What to do nearby: Rockaway is the only legal surf spot in NYC. To shred city surf, head to Beach 69th Street and look for the black tent run by Locals Surf School, offering lessons for beginners and gear rentals for nose-riding pros.

9. Jacob Riis Park

Jacob Riis is NYC’s answer to Fire Island: proudly queer and reliably crowded – but blessedly free of Fire Island-level pricing and a shorter trip from Manhattan. Getting here is a cinch. Take the Q35 from Brooklyn, the Q22 from Rockaway Beach Blvd or a ferry to Far Rockaway, followed by the free beach shuttle. In 2025, Bays 1 through 4 – traditionally the queer section – were closed due to coastal erosion. Still, the alphabet mafia shows up strong. Look for rainbow flags along the beach’s eastern stretch to join the all-are-welcome throngs. Food options are sparse – hit the concessions near Bay 9 or BYO picnic to enjoy on the beach.

What to do nearby: Trek 2 miles west to trade the party atmosphere at Jacob Riis for serenity around Fort Tilden – a former military site where piping plovers outnumber people. Wander the grassy dunes and maritime forests, but skip swimming. Tides can be dangerous, and there aren’t any lifeguards.

Beaches outside NYC

Best for full-day adventures

Planning tip: Heading to Long Island or the Jersey Shore? Download the Long Island Rail Road or New Jersey Transit app to check train times and book tickets before you go.

Asbury Park boardwalk. EQRoy/Shutterstock

10. Asbury Park

Asbury Park is the Jersey Shore’s cool-kid epicenter, just two hours from NYC via New Jersey Transit. Summers revolve around the beachfront boardwalk, lined with ice cream shops, bars and fast-food joints (try the Korean fusion tacos from Mogo). Don’t miss the boardwalk’s Silverball Retro Arcade, a blinking pinball palace that doubles as a museum, and the Stone Pony, the concert hall where Bruce Springsteen rocked in the ‘70s. Check the venue’s Summer Stage series to see big-name acts perform alfresco – a solid excuse to spend the night.

Queue up Springsteen’s 1973 album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. while lounging on the beach (beach passes cost $7 weekdays/$10 weekends). Surfers stick to the northern reaches, and beginners can learn how to hang ten with lessons from Summertime Surf. Families with kids in tow hang out at the sprinkler-happy Asbury Splash Park overlooking the Atlantic. Need a beach break? Jump to Cookman Ave, a walkable strip of new-wave eateries and indie boutiques.

11. Long Beach

Forget bumper-to-bumper weekend traffic en route to the Hamptons. Long Island is blessed with pretty beaches much closer to NYC, including Long Beach – the ‘City by the Sea’ with a pristine shore, 50 minutes from Penn Station via Long Island Rail Road. A $15.90 day pass provides access to 3.5 miles of Atlantic-kissed beach backed by a 2.2-mile boardwalk popular with joggers and cyclists. Join the pedal party: Long Beach Board Rentals drops off beach cruisers anywhere throughout town, including the train station. For more high-speed thrills, book a lesson with a Skudin Surf instructor and ride the waves, ideal for beginners. Once the sun dips into the ocean, head back to the boardwalk for a taste of summer nostalgia. Grab an ice-cream cone from Marvel Frozen Dairy, open since the 1950s, or head inland to Laurel Diner, serving greasy-spoon staples since 1932.

Aerial of Sandy Hook beach. jvphoto.ca/Shutterstock

12. Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook – a 6-mile barrier spit crowning the Jersey Shore’s northern tip – is a choose-your-own-adventure escape pad. Most journeys begin aboard the Seastreak ferry in Lower Manhattan ($49), cruising through New York Harbor on a scenic 40-minute ride. Upon arrival, yellow school buses shuttle beach bums to multiple destinations. The go-to is Gunnison – New Jersey’s only legal clothing-optional shoreline, and a favorite among LGBTIQ+ folks who gather along its southern stretches. For family-friendly fun, stick to Beaches C, D and E. North Beach is best for solitude.

What to do nearby: History buffs should save time to see Fort Hancock – Sandy Hook’s decommissioned army base, home to America’s oldest operating lighthouse, from 1764. Cyclists can pedal along the peninsula’s 7-mile multi-use path, breezing through the old army village and salt-swept woodlands. SAHO Bike Rentals, located across from the ferry, offers wheels for an hour or more. Before hopping on the return ferry, grab an outdoor picnic table at Mule Barn Tavern to chow down burgers while savoring harbor views.