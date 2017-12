Just back from: the Turquoise Coast

Lonely Planet's Tom Stainer is just back from Turkey's shimmering Turquoise Coast, where he sailed along the Dalyan River to see the rock tombs in the ancient city of Kaunos and pottered around the aromatic market at Fethiye.



Host: Tom Stainer| 2017|