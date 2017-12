Discover Day of the Dead

The vibrant Mexican holiday 'Día de Muertos' goes to colourful extremes to celebrate life and the return of departed souls in an unforgettable string of events across the country, in public squares and at beautiful home shrines. Produced by Lonely Planet for the Mexico Tourism Board. All editorial views are those of Lonely Planet alone and reflect our policy of editorial independence and impartiality.

2017|Art and culture|