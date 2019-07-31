Whatever happens in the French Quarter usually begins here in Jackson Square, at Decatur and St Peter Streets. It's a gentle, carnivalesque scene,…
French Quarter
Also known as Vieux Carré ('voo car-ray'; Old Quarter) and ‘the Quarter’, the French Quarter is the original city as planned by the French in the 1800s. Here lies the infamous Bourbon St, but of more interest is an elegantly aged grid of shopfronts, iron lamps and courtyard gardens. Most visitors begin exploring the city here and some never leave the area. That’s not to say the Quarter isn’t lovely, but it’s a bit like a theme park: heavy on tourist traffic and light on locals (apart from your bartender or waiter).
Explore French Quarter
- Jackson Square
Whatever happens in the French Quarter usually begins here in Jackson Square, at Decatur and St Peter Streets. It's a gentle, carnivalesque scene,…
- Cabildo
The former seat of government in colonial Louisiana now serves as the gateway to exploring the history of the state in general, and New Orleans in…
- St Louis Cathedral
One of the best examples of French architecture in the country, this triple-spired 18th-century cathedral is dedicated to Louis IX, the French king…
- Royal Street
Royal Street, with its rows of high-end antique shops, galleries and potted ferns hanging from cast-iron balconies, is the elegant yin to well known…
- HHistoric New Orleans Collection
A combination of preserved buildings, museums and research centers all rolled into one, the Historic New Orleans Collection is a good introduction to the…
- NNew Orleans Pharmacy Museum
This beautifully preserved shop, groaning with ancient display cases filled with intriguing little bottles, was established in 1823 by Louis J Dufilho, at…
- UUpper Bourbon Street
Like Vegas and Cancun, the main stretch of Bourbon St is where the great id of the repressed American psyche is let loose into a seething mass of karaoke,…
- HHarouni Gallery
Artist David Harouni, a native of Iran, has lived and worked in New Orleans for several decades. He creates works of absorbing depth by painting and…
- French Market
This long shopping arcade was once the great bazaar and pulsing commercial heart for much of New Orleans. Today the French Market is a bustling tourist…
Latest Stories from French Quarter
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout French Quarter.
