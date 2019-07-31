Also known as Vieux Carré ('voo car-ray'; Old Quarter) and ‘the Quarter’, the French Quarter is the original city as planned by the French in the 1800s. Here lies the infamous Bourbon St, but of more interest is an elegantly aged grid of shopfronts, iron lamps and courtyard gardens. Most visitors begin exploring the city here and some never leave the area. That’s not to say the Quarter isn’t lovely, but it’s a bit like a theme park: heavy on tourist traffic and light on locals (apart from your bartender or waiter).