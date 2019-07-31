French Quarter

Also known as Vieux Carré ('voo car-ray'; Old Quarter) and ‘the Quarter’, the French Quarter is the original city as planned by the French in the 1800s. Here lies the infamous Bourbon St, but of more interest is an elegantly aged grid of shopfronts, iron lamps and courtyard gardens. Most visitors begin exploring the city here and some never leave the area. That’s not to say the Quarter isn’t lovely, but it’s a bit like a theme park: heavy on tourist traffic and light on locals (apart from your bartender or waiter).

Explore French Quarter

  • Jackson Square

    Whatever happens in the French Quarter usually begins here in Jackson Square, at Decatur and St Peter Streets. It's a gentle, carnivalesque scene,…

  • Cabildo

    The former seat of government in colonial Louisiana now serves as the gateway to exploring the history of the state in general, and New Orleans in…

  • St Louis Cathedral

    One of the best examples of French architecture in the country, this triple-spired 18th-century cathedral is dedicated to Louis IX, the French king…

  • Royal Street

    Royal Street, with its rows of high-end antique shops, galleries and potted ferns hanging from cast-iron balconies, is the elegant yin to well known…

  • H

    Historic New Orleans Collection

    A combination of preserved buildings, museums and research centers all rolled into one, the Historic New Orleans Collection is a good introduction to the…

  • N

    New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

    This beautifully preserved shop, groaning with ancient display cases filled with intriguing little bottles, was established in 1823 by Louis J Dufilho, at…

  • U

    Upper Bourbon Street

    Like Vegas and Cancun, the main stretch of Bourbon St is where the great id of the repressed American psyche is let loose into a seething mass of karaoke,…

  • H

    Harouni Gallery

    Artist David Harouni, a native of Iran, has lived and worked in New Orleans for several decades. He creates works of absorbing depth by painting and…

  • French Market

    This long shopping arcade was once the great bazaar and pulsing commercial heart for much of New Orleans. Today the French Market is a bustling tourist…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout French Quarter.

  • See

    Jackson Square

    Whatever happens in the French Quarter usually begins here in Jackson Square, at Decatur and St Peter Streets. It's a gentle, carnivalesque scene,…

  • See

    Cabildo

    The former seat of government in colonial Louisiana now serves as the gateway to exploring the history of the state in general, and New Orleans in…

  • See

    St Louis Cathedral

    One of the best examples of French architecture in the country, this triple-spired 18th-century cathedral is dedicated to Louis IX, the French king…

  • See

    Royal Street

    Royal Street, with its rows of high-end antique shops, galleries and potted ferns hanging from cast-iron balconies, is the elegant yin to well known…

  • See

    Historic New Orleans Collection

    A combination of preserved buildings, museums and research centers all rolled into one, the Historic New Orleans Collection is a good introduction to the…

  • See

    New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

    This beautifully preserved shop, groaning with ancient display cases filled with intriguing little bottles, was established in 1823 by Louis J Dufilho, at…

  • See

    Upper Bourbon Street

    Like Vegas and Cancun, the main stretch of Bourbon St is where the great id of the repressed American psyche is let loose into a seething mass of karaoke,…

  • See

    Harouni Gallery

    Artist David Harouni, a native of Iran, has lived and worked in New Orleans for several decades. He creates works of absorbing depth by painting and…

  • See

    French Market

    This long shopping arcade was once the great bazaar and pulsing commercial heart for much of New Orleans. Today the French Market is a bustling tourist…

Guidebooks

Learn more about French Quarter

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.