A food tour of Tallinn

Estonian food is changing fast. Expert guide Kertu Bramanis from Food Sightseeing Estonia takes Lonely Planet writer Shawn Low for a taste of the capital city Tallinn – from hearty traditional bread with a twist to exquisite experimental dishes at avant-garde restaurant Kakks Kokka. Presented by GoPro.

Host: Shawn Low| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|