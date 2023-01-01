Originally a Danish stronghold of the 13th century, Rakvere’s star attraction is a hulking, atmospheric semi-ruin that now aims to transport visitors back to the days of yore. While much seems aimed towards children (dress-ups and the like), adults may get a kick out of handling the reproduction swords, visiting the 'brothel', trying their hand at archery, perusing artefacts in the 'history room' and trying medieval repasts at the Schenkenberg Tavern (mains €7 to €8).

Admission includes alchemy demonstrations, cannon-firing displays and tours of the torture chamber (despite the castle never actually having one – expect red lights, fake skeletons and coffins).

This hillside was the site of the earliest fortifications in Estonia, dating from the 5th and 6th centuries. The 13th-century Danish castle subsequently served many masters, including the German Livonian Order, the Russians, the Swedes and the Poles. It was badly damaged in a battle between the latter two powers in 1605 and was turned into an elaborate manor house in the late 17th century.

Concerts and plays are held here in summer; enquire at the tourist office.